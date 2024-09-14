Flagging off Vande Bharat train by PM Modi "a political event": Congress

AICC executive committee member Dr Ajoy Kumar on Saturday, 14 September, described the flagging-off of a Vande Bharat train from Tatanagar station in Jamshedpur on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "political event", since 80 per cent of the population in Jamshedpur is unable to afford to travel on that train.

Modi will flag off the Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat train at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am.

"Inauguration of the Vande Bharat train here is fine but the Modi government has failed to check rail accidents," said Kumar, the AICC in-charge of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, while addressing media persons in Jamshedpur.

Kumar asked how the inauguration of trains such as Vande Bharat would matter for the 80 per cent of the populace in Jamshedpur, whose monthly income is between Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000.

An average of 35 crore people in the country travel in ordinary category trains but the union government had already lessened the number of general and sleeper class compartments in these trains and banned passengers from travelling with waiting list tickets.

This has caused immense difficulty to the common man, he said.