US lawsuit accuses Abercrombie & Fitch of funding sex-trafficking operation

A lawsuit against fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch -- accusing the firm of funding a sex-trafficking operation -- has been filed in New York, the media reported.

The company allowed ex-CEO Mike Jeffries "unfettered access" to resources to support his "criminal enterprise", documents allege.

The lawsuit follows a BBC investigation into allegations Jeffries exploited men at events he hosted while CEO.

A brand spokesperson said the company would not be commenting on the case.

A lawyer for Jeffries said he would also not be commenting.

"The courtroom is where we will deal with this matter," Brian H Bieber said in a statement.

The lawsuit also accuses Jeffries and his British partner Matthew Smith of sex trafficking, sexual misconduct and rape, the BBC reported.

The case has been brought under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which allows people to file civil sexual abuse claims that would have otherwise exceeded the statute of limitations.

It is seeking class action status -- where one or several people sue on behalf of a much larger group.