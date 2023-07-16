Sex trafficking: The big secret trade in ‘black diamonds’

The hired white Innova cruises into town, stopping in Shillong or Imphal or some other city in the Northeast. It disgorges handsome, presentable young men, seemingly flush with money themselves, definitely social media-savvy, who have flown into Guwahati on behalf of attractive and affluent gentlemen in Singapore and Malaysia, seeking a ‘bride’. That’s the promise for the attractive young women here to make the trip to meet these prospective husbands. After all, what’s the harm—they can always come back if they don’t get on, no harm, no foul.

Other young ladies are lured into luxurious apartments in Dubai and Mumbai, with the promise of access to premier jobs in MNCs and 5-star hotels. The sky seems the limit, and hundreds of hopeful young people are waiting in line to grasp such opportunities with both hands—after all, the fairy tale is all too believable in the racially profiled world we inhabit. Who hasn’t gone into a big-city ‘exotic Asian’ restaurant to be greeted and served by efficient young folks from the North-East who supposedly ‘look the part’?

And for the personable young men, the ‘couriers’? They are never seen twice in the same neighbourhood.