US military sinks suspected drug-trafficking boat in Pacific

The United States military has sunk a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, with three people surviving the strike, according to officials.

In a statement, US Southern Command said intelligence had identified the low-profile boat as operating along known narcotics trafficking routes and alleged it was linked to designated terrorist organisations.

Following the operation, the command said it alerted the US Coast Guard to initiate search and rescue efforts for those on board. No US personnel were injured during the strike.

The incident is part of a broader campaign by US forces targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the region. Since September 2025, the military has carried out dozens of such strikes, reportedly resulting in significant casualties.