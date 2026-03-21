US military sinks suspected drug-trafficking boat in Pacific
Three survivors rescued as debate grows over effectiveness and legality of airstrikes
The United States military has sunk a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, with three people surviving the strike, according to officials.
In a statement, US Southern Command said intelligence had identified the low-profile boat as operating along known narcotics trafficking routes and alleged it was linked to designated terrorist organisations.
Following the operation, the command said it alerted the US Coast Guard to initiate search and rescue efforts for those on board. No US personnel were injured during the strike.
The incident is part of a broader campaign by US forces targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the region. Since September 2025, the military has carried out dozens of such strikes, reportedly resulting in significant casualties.
However, the strategy has drawn increasing scrutiny. At a recent Senate hearing, Francis Donovan acknowledged that airstrikes alone were unlikely to resolve the United States’ drug challenges, describing them as just one element of a wider approach.
Concerns have also been raised over the legal and humanitarian implications of the operations. Earlier this month, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights held a hearing examining the legality of US strikes on vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific, as well as their impact on communities across Latin America.
Recent incidents have underscored the risks involved. Earlier in March, a similar strike in the eastern Pacific reportedly killed six people, while operations in February targeting multiple vessels in the Pacific and Caribbean left at least 11 dead.
The latest strike is likely to intensify debate over the effectiveness and consequences of using military force in efforts to combat transnational drug trafficking.
With IANS inputs