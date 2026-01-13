US military aircraft ‘disguised as civilian’ in Venezuela boat strike, NYT reports

The United States military allegedly disguised one of its aircraft as a civilian plane during a deadly strike on a suspected drug-smuggling boat travelling from Venezuela, a move that could amount to a war crime under international law, according to an investigation by The New York Times.

In a report published late on Monday, the newspaper said the aircraft involved in the 2 September strike in the southern Caribbean Sea was painted to resemble a civilian plane and concealed its weaponry inside the fuselage, rather than carrying missiles visibly under its wings. The report said such deception could constitute “perfidy”, a tactic prohibited under the laws of armed conflict.

The strike marked the first known attack in a boat-bombing campaign launched by US President Donald Trump, who announced at the time that 11 people had been killed, describing them as “narcoterrorists”. The White House did not immediately respond to the newspaper’s findings.

According to the Times, the aircraft lacked visible military markings, although its transponder was transmitting a military tail number. Three sources told the newspaper the plane was painted in standard military grey but bore no insignia identifying it as a combat aircraft.

Major General Steven Lepper, a retired deputy judge advocate general of the US Air Force, told the Times that concealing military identity during combat operations could breach international law. “If the aircraft flying above is not identifiable as a combatant aircraft, it should not be engaged in combatant activity,” he said, describing such concealment as an element of perfidy.

The report adds new complexity to the Trump administration’s justification for the boat-bombing campaign, which it has said is aimed at preventing illicit drugs from reaching US shores. Trump has argued that the United States is engaged in a “non-international armed conflict” with drug cartels, whom he has labelled unlawful combatants