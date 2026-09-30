United States sharply raises EB-5 investor programme filing fees

Filing fees for standalone and regional-centre investor petitions will more than double

Regional centres face steep increases in designation and investment approval charges

EB-5 applicants must meet investment and job creation requirements, with annual visa caps and country limits affecting waiting times

The United States has announced a sharp increase in filing fees under its EB-5 immigrant investor programme, raising the cost of applications for foreign investors seeking permanent residency for themselves and their families.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) finalised the revised fee rule on Tuesday, with the changes due to take effect on 30 November.

The filing fee for Form I-526, submitted by standalone investors, will increase from USD 3,675 to USD 7,615. An initial Form I-526E petition, used by investors applying through an approved regional centre, will cost USD 7,850, up from USD 3,675.

Both initial petitions will attract an additional USD 75 technology fee. Regional-centre investors must also pay the programme’s investor integrity fee.

Investors applying to remove conditions on their permanent resident status through Form I-829 will pay USD 5,000, compared with the current USD 3,750.