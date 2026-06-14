US Navy F/A-18 jet crashes in Washington; pilot injured

A US military F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed near Rimrock Lake in Washington state, triggering a wildfire in a forested area and prompting a large-scale emergency response, according to local media reports.

The pilot ejected safely before impact and sustained only minor injuries. He was recovered by local sheriff’s deputies and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The aircraft, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California and assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 11 under the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, was reportedly on a routine training mission when it went down.

The crash sparked a brush and wildland fire in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, with multiple firefighting helicopters and local agencies, including the Naches Fire Department, deployed to contain the blaze.