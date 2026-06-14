US Navy F/A-18 jet crashes in Washington; pilot injured
Incident has triggered a wildfire in a forested area and prompted a large-scale emergency response, according to local media reports
A US military F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed near Rimrock Lake in Washington state, triggering a wildfire in a forested area and prompting a large-scale emergency response, according to local media reports.
The pilot ejected safely before impact and sustained only minor injuries. He was recovered by local sheriff’s deputies and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
The aircraft, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California and assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 11 under the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, was reportedly on a routine training mission when it went down.
The crash sparked a brush and wildland fire in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, with multiple firefighting helicopters and local agencies, including the Naches Fire Department, deployed to contain the blaze.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, the US Marine Corps said.
Earlier reports noted that the aircraft had been operating during routine training exercises at the time of the incident. Officials have not yet indicated whether mechanical failure, weather conditions, or other factors contributed to the crash.
The incident adds to a series of recent military aviation losses reported in different regions, although officials have not suggested any connection between them.
Fire crews continue to work in challenging terrain to bring the wildfire under control, while investigators examine the wreckage to determine what led to the crash.
With IANS inputs