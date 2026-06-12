Air India crash inquiry enters second year as key questions remain unanswered

One year after the Air India Flight AI171 disaster claimed 260 lives, investigators are set to miss a key international deadline for publishing their final findings, leaving many of the central questions surrounding India's worst aviation accident in decades unanswered.

Instead of releasing a conclusive report on the first anniversary of the crash, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to issue a status update outlining the progress of the inquiry and the reasons for the delay.

Under international aviation protocols, accident investigators are expected to publish a final report within one year wherever possible. If the investigation remains incomplete, an interim statement is required.

The principal reason for the delay is understood to be the continuing examination of the aircraft's GE Aerospace engines in the United States. According to reports, investigators expect to complete their work and issue a final report within the next three months.

Flight AI171 crashed just 32 seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad for London on 12 June last year. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner lost thrust shortly after departure and plunged into a densely populated area beyond the airport boundary. Of the 242 people on board, 241 died, while 19 people on the ground were also killed. Only one passenger survived.

Over the past year, investigators from India, the United States, Boeing, GE Aerospace and the US National Transportation Safety Board have analysed extensive evidence recovered from the wreckage, including data from the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.

Despite the lengthy inquiry, no definitive explanation has yet emerged.

A major focus of the investigation has been activity inside the cockpit during the aircraft's final moments. The AAIB's preliminary report, released in July 2025, revealed that both engine fuel-control switches moved from the "run" position to the "cut-off" position shortly after take-off.