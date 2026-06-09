One year on, AI 171 crash victims’ families still haunted by loss and trauma

Nearly a year after the AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 260 lives, the grief remains raw for families who lost loved ones and survivors whose lives were altered forever. While investigations and official responses have moved on, many continue to battle trauma, anxiety and an enduring fear of air travel.

For Diu resident Rafik Arab, the tragedy lives on in a final text message from his son, Faizan.

"Papa, I have boarded the flight and I am going," the 25-year-old wrote before boarding the London-bound aircraft on 12 June 2025.

"Who could have imagined it would be his last text?" Rafik said, his voice still heavy with grief.

Faizan, who was pursuing Islamic studies in the UK, had returned home to spend time with his family before flying back. Since the crash, Rafik and his family have not stepped onto an aircraft.

"We haven't flown since that day. Even the sound of a plane overhead unsettles us. It reminds us of how 260 lives vanished in seconds," he said.

His wife and two younger sons continue to struggle with the loss. "They miss him a lot," he added.

For Surat resident Mukti Vansadiya, the crash took away both her parents and transformed her life.

Her parents, Divya, 60, and Arjunsinh, 65, were travelling to London to visit their elder daughter. It was their first trip abroad and their first flight.

"It's a big thing for middle-class people to travel abroad. They were excited like children," Mukti recalled.