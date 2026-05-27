Gujarat to rebuild hostel hit in Air India crash despite memorial demands

The Gujarat government has announced plans to rebuild the medical college hostel complex destroyed in last year’s Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, despite appeals from victims’ families to preserve the site as a memorial.

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the state would construct a new ultra-modern hostel facility at the same location at an estimated cost of Rs 105 crore.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel complex in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on 12 June last year. The disaster claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew on board, along with 19 people on the ground. One passenger survived.

Families of several victims have urged authorities not to erase the crash site without consultation. In emails sent to government officials and shared by a law firm representing 115 victims, relatives described the location as a place of collective grief and remembrance.

“For us, this place is not merely land or infrastructure. It is a site connected to lives, memories, grief and irreversible loss,” one family member wrote, calling for the area to be preserved as a memorial dedicated to those who died.