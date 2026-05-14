‘How long will govt fool people?’: Rohit Pawar on Ajit Pawar crash probe
NCP(SP) MLA accuses Maharashtra government of delaying investigation and challenges Sunetra Pawar to secure Central inquiry
NCP(SP) legislator Rohit Pawar on Thursday renewed his demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the fatal plane crash involving former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, accusing the state government of deliberately delaying the investigation.
Rohit Pawar, who is Ajit Pawar’s nephew, took to social media platform X to challenge deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar to ensure that the case is formally handed over to the CBI by 28 May, marking four months since the crash on 28 January.
In a strongly worded post, the MLA criticised the ruling Mahayuti alliance and questioned whether the BJP was genuinely supportive of its allies.
“We are making efforts at our level, but doesn’t the government, which controls all the machinery, also have a responsibility? How long will this government continue fooling the people?” Rohit Pawar said.
He further claimed that the delay in ordering a CBI inquiry would reveal whether the BJP was a “true friend” of its allies or an “anaconda-like” force that ultimately “swallows its partners”.
Rohit Pawar also targeted legislators aligned with Ajit Pawar, accusing them of focusing more on securing development funds than demanding justice for their late leader.
He pointed out that Sunetra Pawar had earlier written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a CBI inquiry into the crash. Although the Chief Minister reportedly responded positively in the Assembly, the case has yet to be officially transferred to the Central agency.
The controversy surrounding the crash intensified in April when Rohit Pawar made sensational allegations suggesting possible foul play. He claimed there could be links between the incident and a Nashik-based godman, Ashok Kharat, alleging that “occult rituals” may have been performed targeting Ajit Pawar before the flight.
He has also repeatedly questioned the safety standards of the aircraft operator, VSR Ventures, alleging that the Learjet 45 involved in the crash had exceeded safe operational flying hours and was plagued by serious compliance failures.
According to Maharashtra government sources, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted a preliminary audit that reportedly identified multiple safety lapses by the operator.
The investigation is currently being handled by the Maharashtra State CID, but Rohit Pawar has argued that the agency may lack both the jurisdiction and transparency required to examine what he described as a possible wider conspiracy behind the crash.
With IANS inputs
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