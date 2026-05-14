‘How long will govt fool people?’: Rohit Pawar on Ajit Pawar crash probe

NCP(SP) legislator Rohit Pawar on Thursday renewed his demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the fatal plane crash involving former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, accusing the state government of deliberately delaying the investigation.

Rohit Pawar, who is Ajit Pawar’s nephew, took to social media platform X to challenge deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar to ensure that the case is formally handed over to the CBI by 28 May, marking four months since the crash on 28 January.

In a strongly worded post, the MLA criticised the ruling Mahayuti alliance and questioned whether the BJP was genuinely supportive of its allies.

“We are making efforts at our level, but doesn’t the government, which controls all the machinery, also have a responsibility? How long will this government continue fooling the people?” Rohit Pawar said.

He further claimed that the delay in ordering a CBI inquiry would reveal whether the BJP was a “true friend” of its allies or an “anaconda-like” force that ultimately “swallows its partners”.

Rohit Pawar also targeted legislators aligned with Ajit Pawar, accusing them of focusing more on securing development funds than demanding justice for their late leader.

He pointed out that Sunetra Pawar had earlier written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a CBI inquiry into the crash. Although the Chief Minister reportedly responded positively in the Assembly, the case has yet to be officially transferred to the Central agency.