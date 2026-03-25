If there was a conspiracy to kill Ajit Pawar, we will expose it: Fadnavis
CM says probe into Baramati plane crash ongoing; questions raised over FIR, role of Maharashtra police
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday assured the state Assembly that if there was any conspiracy behind the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash, the perpetrators would be identified and exposed.
“If there was a conspiracy to murder Ajit Pawar, we will search heaven and earth to find those responsible and bring the truth to light,” Fadnavis said in an emphatic statement on the final day of the Maharashtra budget session.
The assurance came in response to questions raised by Rohit Pawar, MLA from the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction and nephew of Ajit Pawar, who sought clarity on the status of the investigation and whether the government considered the crash an accident or a possible act of foul play.
Rohit Pawar questioned why the Maharashtra government had not clearly stated whether the Baramati incident was an accident or a conspiracy, and asked for details on the progress of the probe. He also pointed out that while Karnataka Police had registered a zero FIR in the matter, Maharashtra Police had not filed an FIR.
Responding to the concerns, Fadnavis said if the crash was not merely an accident and any conspiracy was found, strict action would be taken against those responsible. He said the government was committed to uncovering the truth through a thorough investigation.
Providing details of the probe so far, the chief minister referred to findings of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other agencies. He said CCTV footage relating to Ajit Pawar was available and that post-mortem reports of Pawar and four others indicated death due to multiple injuries to the body and brain.
Fadnavis said viscera reports of the pilot and co-pilot found no evidence of intoxication, and that no explosives were recovered from the aircraft. Fuel containers had not been removed from the plane, he added.
Statements of the personal assistant, security officer and the owner of VSR Aviation had been recorded as part of the investigation. The aircraft involved in the crash was owned by VSR Aviation and had validity until 2027. Its last inspection had been carried out on 23 March 2025, he said.
According to the chief minister, the airline operates a fleet of 16 aircraft and employs 36 pilots. A preliminary report of the Aircraft Investigation Bureau (AIB) has been submitted and a final report will be presented after completion of the probe.
Fadnavis said the CID inquiry into the crash was ongoing. Referring to the zero FIR registered in Karnataka after Rohit Pawar’s meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the chief minister criticised the Karnataka government and police, while also acknowledging the emotional response surrounding Ajit Pawar’s sudden death.
“You are young and I understand your emotions. Many others feel the same way about Ajit dada’s sudden demise,” Fadnavis said in the assembly.