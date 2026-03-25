If there was a conspiracy to kill Ajit Pawar, we will expose it: Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday assured the state Assembly that if there was any conspiracy behind the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash, the perpetrators would be identified and exposed.

“If there was a conspiracy to murder Ajit Pawar, we will search heaven and earth to find those responsible and bring the truth to light,” Fadnavis said in an emphatic statement on the final day of the Maharashtra budget session.

The assurance came in response to questions raised by Rohit Pawar, MLA from the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction and nephew of Ajit Pawar, who sought clarity on the status of the investigation and whether the government considered the crash an accident or a possible act of foul play.

Rohit Pawar questioned why the Maharashtra government had not clearly stated whether the Baramati incident was an accident or a conspiracy, and asked for details on the progress of the probe. He also pointed out that while Karnataka Police had registered a zero FIR in the matter, Maharashtra Police had not filed an FIR.

Responding to the concerns, Fadnavis said if the crash was not merely an accident and any conspiracy was found, strict action would be taken against those responsible. He said the government was committed to uncovering the truth through a thorough investigation.