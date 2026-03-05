CID questions VSR Ventures officials in Ajit Pawar plane crash probe

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday questioned senior officials of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft involved in the Baramati plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

A CID officer confirmed that questioning of the company’s officials was underway but declined to share further details.

A Learjet 45 aircraft operated by VSR Ventures had crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on 28 January, killing Pawar and four other persons on board.

Following the crash, an accidental death report was registered at the Baramati Taluka police station before the investigation was transferred to the CID. The state agency had earlier said the probe would examine whether sabotage or criminal negligence contributed to the accident.

Investigation focus and allegations

Sources said the CID had earlier sent a questionnaire to VSR Ventures seeking details related to the aircraft’s operations as part of the ongoing investigation.