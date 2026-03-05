CID questions VSR Ventures officials in Ajit Pawar plane crash probe
Investigators examine possible sabotage or negligence in crash that killed Ajit Pawar and four others
The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday questioned senior officials of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft involved in the Baramati plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.
A CID officer confirmed that questioning of the company’s officials was underway but declined to share further details.
A Learjet 45 aircraft operated by VSR Ventures had crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on 28 January, killing Pawar and four other persons on board.
Following the crash, an accidental death report was registered at the Baramati Taluka police station before the investigation was transferred to the CID. The state agency had earlier said the probe would examine whether sabotage or criminal negligence contributed to the accident.
Investigation focus and allegations
Sources said the CID had earlier sent a questionnaire to VSR Ventures seeking details related to the aircraft’s operations as part of the ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday alleged that attempts were being made to shield VSR Ventures. He also claimed that the preliminary findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) supported concerns he had raised earlier.
In its 22-page preliminary report on the crash, the AAIB said visibility at the time of the incident was below the required level. The report also highlighted safety concerns including faded runway markings and loose gravel on the runway surface.
Video claim by Ajit Pawar’s son
Separately, Ajit Pawar’s son Jay Pawar had recently shared a purported video on social media alleging that VSR Ventures owner Rohit Singh was seen dozing off in the chief pilot’s seat during a flight.
Jay Pawar demanded the immediate arrest of Singh and called for the entire fleet of VSR Ventures aircraft to be grounded until the investigation into the crash is completed.
Authorities have not commented on the authenticity of the video or whether it forms part of the ongoing investigation.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines