Ajit Pawar's son shares video alleging VSR Ventures owner slept in pilot’s seat; demands arrest

“All VSR aircraft must be grounded with immediate effect until a complete investigation is conducted, and Rohit Singh should be arrested without delay and subjected to stringent legal action. This is a son's anguished appeal...for my father and for the safety of every passenger,” he said.

The AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) on Saturday released its preliminary report on the crash, stating that visibility at the time was below the required level. It flagged fading runway markings and loose gravel on the runway surface at Baramati, and recommended that the DGCA ensure stakeholders maintain safety standards at uncontrolled airfields.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the findings, Jay Pawar said, “I read the preliminary report. I feel pain and am disappointed that the report was not detailed and complete. People of Maharashtra and the families who lost their loved ones in the accident should get transparent information about the plane crash and all the questions should be answered.”

He also called for action against the company’s entire fleet. “DGCA grounded some aircraft of VSR on the basis of some loopholes. A possibility can not be ruled out that other aircraft also have similar loopholes,” he said. “If serious discrepancies are found in following the rules and SOPs, then instead of taking action against some aircraft, action should be taken against the entire fleet.”

He added that the DGCA, while prioritising passenger safety, should consider halting the entire operations of VSR Ventures.

