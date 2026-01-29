Accidental death report registered in fatal Baramati plane crash

Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the plane crash that killed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others near Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday, officials said.

Pawar, 66, was travelling on a chartered Learjet from Mumbai to Baramati when the aircraft crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of the tabletop runway shortly before 9am. All five people on board were killed.

“We have registered an accidental death report with the Baramati taluka police station,” a senior officer from the Pune rural police confirmed. In line with procedure, the ADR will be transferred to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which will conduct a parallel probe based on findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The AAIB, which operates under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has already taken charge of the technical investigation into the crash. A CID official said that when an influential public figure dies in an accident, the CID typically oversees the investigation.

“We have not yet received formal orders, but it is likely that the CID will be asked to conduct the probe into the ADR registered by the local police,” the official said.

According to officials, Pawar had departed Mumbai earlier in the morning to address four election rallies in Pune district ahead of the February 5 Zilla Parishad polls. The others killed were Captain Sumit Kapoor, who had logged around 15,000 flying hours; co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, with approximately 1,500 hours of experience; Pawar’s personal security officer Vidip Jadhav; and flight attendant Pinky Mali.