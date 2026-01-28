Poor visibility flagged in Ajit Pawar plane crash: Aviation Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday said preliminary information indicated that visibility was poor at Baramati airport when the chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed while attempting to land.

Ajit Pawar and four others on board were killed after the aircraft crashed on Wednesday morning. Naidu, along with Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, travelled from New Delhi to Pune to attend Pawar’s last rites.

“Teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have reached the site and are carrying out a detailed probe. Preliminary inputs suggest that visibility was poor at the time the aircraft was attempting to land,” Naidu told reporters.

Explaining the sequence of events, the aviation minister said that during the first landing attempt, Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Baramati asked the pilot whether the runway was visible.