US not providing Ukraine with long-range rocket systems: Biden

The US will not provide Ukraine with long-range rocket systems capable of hitting targets inside Russia, President Joe Biden said, despite pleas from the war-torn nation for the supply of advanced weaponry.



"We are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia," Biden said in response to a question from the media as he arrived at the White House from Delaware.



Reports emerged last week that the US was preparing to send Ukraine advanced long-range rocket systems as Russia focused its invasion in the eastern part of Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency.