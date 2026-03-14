US offers up to USD 10 million for info on Iranian officials, including Khamenei

The United States has announced rewards of up to $10 million for information on several senior Iranian military and intelligence officials, including Iran’s newly installed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to details published on the US state department’s rewards website, the offer applies to 10 individuals linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the powerful military organisation tasked with safeguarding the country’s clerical establishment.

The IRGC was formed in the aftermath of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution and operates as a force directly loyal to the supreme leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei recently assumed the position after his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed alongside several senior Iranian officials in joint US and Israeli strikes that began on 28 February.

The younger Khamenei, who US officials claim was wounded in those attacks, has not appeared in public since. However, he issued his first statement since taking office on Thursday, 12 March.

In addition to the supreme leader, the US reward notice seeks information about several senior figures in Iran’s security establishment, including security chief Ali Larijani, intelligence minister Esmail Khatib and interior minister Eskandar Momeni, as well as two officials working in Khamenei’s office.

Despite US claims that Iran’s leadership had gone into hiding, Larijani appeared in video footage verified by Reuters on Friday, 13 March, attending a rally in Tehran alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and foreign minister Abbas Araqchi.

Earlier, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth had asserted that Iranian leaders were “cowering” underground amid the ongoing conflict.