US plan to weaken both Russia and Europe: Valery Fadeev

“Complete surrender of the Ukrainian armed forces is the only formula for peace”, Advisor to President Putin, Valery Fadeev told me in the course of an hour-long conversation on Zoom.

“Is this not an invitation to the West to keep pumping advanced weapons and cash into the country so that Ukrainians can bleed Russia “exactly as the US bled you in Afghanistan,” I asked.

Fadeev thought the comparison with Afghanistan was erroneous. “The Soviet war in Afghanistan lasted 10 years. At the end all major equipment and weapons of Soviet army were taken back home. It was not a military decision; it was a political decision.” After a pause: “I think it was a wrong decision.”

You seem to suggest the Ukrainian war could last for years?

Fadeev: “I didn’t say that this conflict can last for years. The conflict with the West can last for years, but this special operation in Ukraine will likely end soon.”

Fadeev said Putin had elevated his May 9, Victory Day speech, to a high plane with a purpose: Putin and Russian ruling elite are dismayed at the way West is trying to belittle and erase the memory of the sacrifice 26 million Russians made without which the war with Hitler would have been lost.

Indeed, they were equating Nazism with the former Soviet Union, he said.

“There is a very deep and harmful idea being promoted by the West: It compares Hitler’s Germany to Soviet Russia…and now see how these harmful ideas of the West have found a working laboratory in Ukraine.”

His case is that “a part of the Ukrainian population was already poisoned with this idea and the other part, while turning its back on the Soviet Union, was developing an amnesia about our history. That Russian and the Ukrainian people fought against fascist Germany together.”