US: Police say 4 dead, 15 injured in separate shootings in Dallas on Halloween night

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Four people were killed and 15 injured in three separate shootings in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighbourhood on Halloween night, police said on Sunday. Authorities were investigating whether the incidents were connected.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the circumstances surrounding the shootings remained unclear. Police had made some arrests but were yet to establish how the incidents were linked.

"This is a really big scene. It's spread out," Comeaux said, adding that investigators were questioning several people who had been arrested.

Separately, one person was killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night, following the annual Magic City Classic football game.

Birmingham Police Department chief Michael Pickett said most spectators and families had left the stadium after the game, but the shooting occurred nearby, where vendors had set up stalls along Graymont Avenue.

He said he was "very grateful that more people weren't injured".