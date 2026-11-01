US: Police say 4 dead, 15 injured in separate shootings in Dallas on Halloween night
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Four people were killed and 15 injured in three separate shootings in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighbourhood on Halloween night, police said on Sunday. Authorities were investigating whether the incidents were connected.
Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the circumstances surrounding the shootings remained unclear. Police had made some arrests but were yet to establish how the incidents were linked.
"This is a really big scene. It's spread out," Comeaux said, adding that investigators were questioning several people who had been arrested.
Separately, one person was killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night, following the annual Magic City Classic football game.
Birmingham Police Department chief Michael Pickett said most spectators and families had left the stadium after the game, but the shooting occurred nearby, where vendors had set up stalls along Graymont Avenue.
He said he was "very grateful that more people weren't injured".
The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear. Police spokesperson De'Rell Freeman said one person had been detained and taken to police headquarters for questioning. Multiple weapons had also been recovered and secured.
The Magic City Classic is an annual football rivalry between historically Black universities Alabama State and Alabama A&M. Nearly 70,000 fans attended Saturday's game, which Alabama A&M won 31-28. The contest has been played for more than a century and attracts large crowds.
In another incident, six people were shot near the University of Delaware campus in Newark shortly after 11.10 pm on Saturday, police said. All six were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Newark Police Lieutenant Greg D'Elia said a stretch of the city's Main Street was closed for several hours following the shooting. Videos shared on social media showed people running for safety.
Meanwhile, six people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, early on Sunday.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that an altercation had preceded the shooting. No arrests had been made.