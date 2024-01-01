US police still probing death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts

Police in the US are still investigating the deaths of a wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter, who were found dead in their sprawling USD 5 million mansion in Massachusetts, a media report said.

Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife, Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter, Ariana, were found dead in their 11-bedroom and 13-bathroom mansion on Thursday.

Norfolk District Attorney (DA) Michael Morrissey has described the tragedy as a “domestic violence situation,” as a gun was found near Rakesh's body.

Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of the three family members, NBC Boston reported late on Saturday.

The report said the medical examiner’s office is still investigating the cause and manner of the deaths.

Teena and her husband previously ran a now-defunct education systems company called EduNova. Their company was launched in 2016 but dissolved in December 2021, state records show.