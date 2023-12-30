Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in US home; police suspect domestic violence

A wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead in their $5 million mansion in the US state of Massachusetts in an apparent domestic violence incident, according to media reports.

The bodies of Rakesh Kamal (57), his wife Teena (54), and their 18-year-old daughter Ariana, were found in their Dover mansion at about 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, 28 December, Norfolk district attorney (DA) Michael Morrissey said. Dover is about 32 km southwest of downtown Boston, the capital of Massachusetts.

Teena and her husband, who also went by Rick, had previously run a now-defunct education systems company called EduNova.

The DA, who described the "terrible tragedy" as a "domestic violence situation", said a gun was found near Kamal's body. He declined to say whether all three family members were shot dead, and if so by whom, The New York Post reported.

Morrissey said he was waiting for the medical examiner's ruling, which was expected soon, before deciding whether to refer to the incident as a murder-suicide. The district attorney refused to speculate on a motive for the slayings.

The couple appeared to have faced financial problems in recent years, online records show. The grim discovery of their bodies was made after a relative had stopped by to check on the family after not hearing from them in one or two days, the district attorney said.