US private sector cuts 301,000 jobs in January

Private companies in the US slashed 301,000 jobs in January, indicating a disrupted recovery in the labour market amid the Covid-19 resurgence fuelled by the Omicron variant, payroll data company Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported.



"The labour market recovery took a step back at the start of 2022 due to the effect of the Omicron variant and its significant, though likely temporary, impact to job growth," Xinhua news agency quoted Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, as saying on Wednesday.



"The majority of industry sectors experienced job loss, marking the most recent decline since December 2020," she said.