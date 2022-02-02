Lina Khan-led US FTC to probe $69 bn Microsoft-Activision deal

Khan is known as an antitrust advocate and has earlier taken on Big Tech like launching a probe last year into Amazon's $8.45 billion acquisition of movie and TV studio giant MGM.



Microsoft's acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard is yet another play by the tech giant to secure its stake in the nascent Metaverse and bring more intellectual property (IP) under the Xbox and Game Pass umbrella.



When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world's third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.