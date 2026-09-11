US proposes ending 60-day grace period for H-1B workers after job loss

The United States has proposed abolishing the discretionary 60-day period that allows H-1B visa holders and certain other foreign workers to remain in the country after their employment ends, a move likely to have a significant impact on Indian technology professionals.

The proposed regulation, titled “Eliminating the Discretionary 60-day Grace Period”, is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Friday. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has opened a 60-day period for public comments.

If finalised, the measure would require affected foreign nationals to leave the US immediately after losing or leaving their jobs unless they have another valid authorisation to remain in the country.

“This proposal restores a direct relationship between an alien’s nonimmigrant status and the specific employment or activity that formed the basis of his or her admission or grant of status in the United States and reduces administrative burden,” the DHS said.

The change would cover workers in the E-1, E-2, E-3, H-1B, H-1B1, L-1, O-1 and TN non-immigrant categories, as well as their dependants.

The H-1B programme permits US companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised roles requiring theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies use the programme extensively to recruit skilled employees from countries including India and China.

The grace period was introduced through regulations issued in 2016 during the Obama administration. It sought to improve job mobility and provide greater stability and flexibility to highly skilled foreign workers.