US lawmaker condemns DHS deportation post targeting ‘Mr Singh’

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has condemned a social media post by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that portrayed a man identified as “Mr Singh” in a deportation-themed graphic.

The Illinois Democrat described the post as racist and warned that using a surname shared by thousands of Sikh families could encourage xenophobia against an entire community.

According to a statement issued by Krishnamoorthi’s office, the Transformers-style graphic portrayed “Mr Singh” as a villain, directed him to “get off our roads” and carried the warning “self-deport or find out”.

“Our government should never use its power to demonize people or suggest that their faith, heritage, or identity means they do not belong here,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“Yet in an official social media post styled as a movie poster, the Trump Department of Homeland Security depicted a man labeled ‘Mr. Singh’ as the villain, told him to ‘get off our roads,’ and warned him to ‘self-deport or find out,’” he added.