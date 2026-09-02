US immigration agents arrest nearly 2,200 people in New York operation
DHS says month-long crackdown targeted serious offenders, as Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani challenge the administration’s claims
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 2,197 immigrants across New York state during a month-long enforcement operation, Department of Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin announced on Tuesday.
The arrests were made between late July and late August as part of “Operation Rotten Apple”. Addressing a press conference in New York City, Mullin said the operation had made the state safer by apprehending people accused or convicted of offences including murder, rape, child sexual abuse, drug trafficking and violent assault.
Mullin criticised New York’s immigration policies and said the federal operation received no assistance from New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani or governor Kathy Hochul. He accused what he described as “sanctuary politicians” of refusing to take steps necessary to protect public safety.
White House Border Czar Tom Homan also targeted Democratic leaders, claiming they prevented federal immigration officers from entering local jails to take custody of offenders. He said such policies resulted in individuals being released rather than transferred to immigration authorities.
Hochul rejected the federal officials’ characterisation of the state’s approach, insisting that New York was not a “sanctuary state for criminals”. At a separate press conference, she accused the administration of misleading the public and undermining the state’s security efforts.
She also called on the federal government to release $87 million in counterterrorism funding owed to New York, claiming the DHS was withholding 40 per cent of the state’s allocation.
“Don’t undermine our public safety efforts. Don’t defund the police who thwart terror attacks. Don’t play political games with people’s lives,” Hochul said, arguing that withholding the money would betray families affected by the 11 September attacks.
Mamdani said the city would communicate with federal authorities in cases involving serious criminal offences. However, he accused ICE of seeking to criminalise immigrants solely on the basis of their status.
He said the agency’s actions were spreading fear among immigrant communities in New York City and elsewhere in the country, leaving many people afraid to leave their homes regardless of their legal status.
With IANS inputs