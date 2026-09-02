US immigration agents arrest nearly 2,200 people in New York operation

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 2,197 immigrants across New York state during a month-long enforcement operation, Department of Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin announced on Tuesday.

The arrests were made between late July and late August as part of “Operation Rotten Apple”. Addressing a press conference in New York City, Mullin said the operation had made the state safer by apprehending people accused or convicted of offences including murder, rape, child sexual abuse, drug trafficking and violent assault.

Mullin criticised New York’s immigration policies and said the federal operation received no assistance from New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani or governor Kathy Hochul. He accused what he described as “sanctuary politicians” of refusing to take steps necessary to protect public safety.

White House Border Czar Tom Homan also targeted Democratic leaders, claiming they prevented federal immigration officers from entering local jails to take custody of offenders. He said such policies resulted in individuals being released rather than transferred to immigration authorities.