US reports missile and rocket attack on Iraq base

A number of US personnel were being evaluated for potential head injuries following a ballistic missile attack on Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.

Multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants on the airbase at 6:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT/UTC) Saturday, it said.

A loose alliance of groups with Iranian backing calling itself the "Islamic Resistance of Iraq" claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, as with many of the others recently.

The militants say the intensified strikes are a response for US support of Israel against Hamas.

Most missiles intercepted, possible head injuries

"Most of the missiles were intercepted by the base's air defense systems while others impacted on the base," CENTCOM wrote.

"Damage assessments are ongoing. A number of US personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries. At least one Iraqi service member was wounded," it said.

The attack, and the use of ballistic missiles not just rockets, marks an escalation compared to other recent attacks of this kind.