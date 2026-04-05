US rescues missing fighter jet pilot in Iran, confirms Donald Trump

Announcing the rescue on his platform Truth Social, Trump said the US military had carried out an extraordinary operation to bring back the officer, identified as a senior and highly respected colonel. He added that the serviceman, who had been stranded in mountainous terrain and pursued by hostile forces, is now “safe and sound,” despite sustaining injuries.

Trump said the mission involved a large deployment of US military assets, including dozens of aircraft equipped with advanced weaponry. He noted that the earlier rescue of the first pilot had not been disclosed immediately to avoid compromising efforts to recover the second crew member.

Calling the operation unprecedented, Trump claimed it marked the first time two US aircrew had been rescued separately from deep within hostile territory. He added that the success of both missions, without any American casualties, demonstrated US “air dominance and superiority” over Iranian skies.

Iranian media reports said the aircraft was targeted over central Iran and likely crashed in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province. Iranian forces had launched a search operation for the missing crew member and reportedly offered a reward for information leading to his capture.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with the dramatic rescue underscoring the risks and stakes involved in ongoing military confrontations.

With IANS inputs