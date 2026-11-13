US revokes more than 6,000 visas in birth tourism crackdown

The US State Department says it has revoked more than 6,000 visas linked to participation in or facilitation of birth tourism

The latest announcement provides no nationality breakdown; an earlier update said more than 700 revoked visas belonged to Chinese nationals

The action concerns visa cancellations and does not, by itself, establish deportations or criminal convictions

The United States has revoked more than 6,000 visas from foreign nationals it says participated in or facilitated birth tourism, according to the State Department’s latest update on its enforcement campaign.

In a post on its official X account on Thursday, the department said its Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force was identifying people involved in the practice and taking action against them.

The announcement covers both those accused of travelling for birth tourism and those said to have helped arrange it. The department did not provide a breakdown between the two categories or identify the nationalities affected.

The latest figure follows an announcement on 31 October that more than 4,000 visas had been revoked in connection with birth tourism. Since both updates expressed the totals as minimum thresholds, they do not establish precisely how many additional visas have been cancelled.

In its October update, the department said more than 700 of the revoked visas belonged to Chinese nationals. Thursday’s statement did not update that figure or provide comparable information for other countries.