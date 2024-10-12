US sanctions Indian company for being part of 'ghost fleet' bringing oil from Iran

The United States has sanctioned an Indian shipping services company for allegedly being involved in the transport of petroleum from Iran through a 'ghost fleet' in defiance of restrictions on Tehran.

The US state department on Friday said the India-based Gabbaro Ship Services Pvt. Ltd “knowingly engaged in a significant transaction for the transport of petroleum from Iran” by acting as the technical manager for the crude oil tanker Hornet. It said Gabbaro also has an interest in the ship.

The sanctions followed an announcement by national security adviser Jake Sullivan that Washington was taking action against “the ghost fleet that carries Iran’s illicit oil to buyers around the world”. The term 'ghost fleet' refers to ships clandestinely transporting products.

Under the sanctions imposed on Gabbaro, all property and any in which it has interests are frozen in the US, and this applies also to persons or entities with more than 50 per cent interest in the company, the state department notification said.