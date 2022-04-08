US Senate confirms first African-American woman for SC

"Judge Jackson's confirmation was a historic moment for our nation," Biden tweeted with a photo of him taking a selfie with the judge.



"We've taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America," he said. "She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honoured to share this moment with her."



The White House has scheduled an event for Friday to celebrate the confirmation.



While Senate Democrats have praised Jackson's qualifications, as well as the historic nature of her nomination, most Republicans have cast doubt on her past rulings.



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who voted against the nomination, voiced concern about what he saw as a "long and disturbing record of using judicial activism to go soft on crime".



It was one of Biden's major campaign promises to fill a potential Supreme Court vacancy with an African-American woman.



Since the Supreme Court was established in the US in 1789, 115 justices have served on the bench. Of them, 108 were white men.