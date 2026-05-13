US senator questions Pakistan’s credibility as ‘mediator’ in Iran conflict
Lindsey Graham links Pakistan to wider geopolitical concerns involving China and Russia
US senator Lindsey Graham publicly questioned Pakistan’s credibility as a mediator in the Iran conflict during a tense Senate hearing, after raising allegations that Iranian aircraft may have been parked at Pakistani military bases.
The sharp exchange unfolded during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on US President Donald Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget, where lawmakers repeatedly pressed Pentagon officials over the widening West Asia conflict and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Addressing chairman of the joint chiefs of staff General Dan Caine and US defence secretary Pete Hegseth, Graham referred to reports claiming Pakistan was allowing Iranian aircraft to use its military facilities.
“Are you aware of reports that Pakistan are allowing their bases to be used to park Iranian aircraft?” Graham asked General Caine.
Caine responded cautiously: “Sir, I’ve seen one report on that.”
When Graham pressed further on whether the reports were accurate, the general declined to elaborate, citing diplomatic sensitivities and classification concerns.
“I wouldn’t want to comment on that based on the ongoing negotiations and Pakistan’s role,” Caine said.
Graham then questioned whether such alleged actions were compatible with Islamabad’s efforts to position itself as a peace broker in the Iran crisis.
“Do you agree, if it is accurate, that is sort of inconsistent with being a peace mediator?” the senator asked.
Caine again avoided a direct answer.
Hegseth also sidestepped the allegation but acknowledged the delicacy of ongoing diplomatic efforts.
“Again, I wouldn’t want to get in the middle of these negotiations,” the defence secretary said.
Graham, however, escalated his criticism sharply.
“I don’t trust Pakistan as far as I can throw them,” he said. “If they actually do have Iranian aircraft parked in Pakistan bases to protect Iranian military assets, that tells me we should be looking maybe for somebody else to mediate.”
“No wonder this damn thing is going nowhere,” Graham added.
The Republican senator also linked Pakistan to wider geopolitical concerns involving China and Russia. During the hearing, Graham argued that Beijing was effectively helping sustain both Tehran and Moscow economically through its energy purchases.
“China buys a very large percentage of Iranian oil,” Hegseth acknowledged during the exchange.
Graham also claimed that tariff pressure from the Trump administration had pushed India to cut back purchases of Russian oil.
“I think it works,” Graham said while discussing proposed tariff measures targeting countries importing Russian energy exports.
Pakistan has in recent weeks projected itself as a possible intermediary between Iran and Western powers amid rising regional tensions following US military strikes on Iranian missile, drone and naval assets.
Tuesday’s hearing reflected growing unease within sections of the US Congress over Islamabad’s balancing act in the evolving West Asia crisis, particularly as Washington seeks broader international backing to stabilise maritime trade routes in the Gulf and intensify pressure on Tehran.
With IANS inputs
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