US senator questions Pakistan’s credibility as ‘mediator’ in Iran conflict

US senator Lindsey Graham publicly questioned Pakistan’s credibility as a mediator in the Iran conflict during a tense Senate hearing, after raising allegations that Iranian aircraft may have been parked at Pakistani military bases.

The sharp exchange unfolded during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on US President Donald Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget, where lawmakers repeatedly pressed Pentagon officials over the widening West Asia conflict and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing chairman of the joint chiefs of staff General Dan Caine and US defence secretary Pete Hegseth, Graham referred to reports claiming Pakistan was allowing Iranian aircraft to use its military facilities.

“Are you aware of reports that Pakistan are allowing their bases to be used to park Iranian aircraft?” Graham asked General Caine.

Caine responded cautiously: “Sir, I’ve seen one report on that.”

When Graham pressed further on whether the reports were accurate, the general declined to elaborate, citing diplomatic sensitivities and classification concerns.