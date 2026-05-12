Pakistan extends austerity measures amid uncertainty over Iran-US tensions

Pakistan has extended its nationwide austerity measures until 13 June as uncertainty surrounding the conflict in West Asia continues to weigh heavily on the country’s economy and energy security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the extension following the failure of the United States and Iran to reach an agreement aimed at ending months of hostilities in the region. The decision came after US President Donald Trump reportedly rejected Tehran’s latest proposal for a settlement, describing it as “totally unacceptable”.

The austerity measures were first introduced on 9 March after disruptions to energy supplies triggered by military action involving the US, Israel and Iran. The restrictions had initially been scheduled to remain in place for two months.

According to a notification issued by Pakistan’s Cabinet Division on Monday, the government decided to continue the measures immediately after reviewing recommendations submitted by a committee overseeing fuel conservation and austerity implementation.

Under the extended restrictions, fuel allocations for official vehicles will remain reduced by 50 per cent, although emergency and operational vehicles such as ambulances and public transport buses are exempt.