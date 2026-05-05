US–Iran conflict triggers oil shock, deepens Pakistan’s economic crisis

The escalating conflict between the United States and Iran has sent shockwaves through Pakistan’s already fragile economy, triggering a sharp surge in energy costs, rising inflation, and mounting pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

According to an analysis published by India Narrative, the crisis is not a temporary disruption but a structural blow to Pakistan’s economic stability, with the country emerging as a “primary casualty” in the region.

The report highlights a dramatic spike in Pakistan’s petroleum import bill, which has surged by 167 per cent — from $300 million to $800 million per week — after global benchmark prices rose sharply. Brent crude has climbed above $112 per barrel, driven in part by disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the surge in April 2026, underscoring the scale of the crisis. On an annual basis, the increase translates into an additional burden of nearly $26 billion — almost equivalent to Pakistan’s total merchandise export earnings of $29.8 billion in FY2025.