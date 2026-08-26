US senator seeks ban on federal funds for Chinese-made medical devices

Republican senator Rick Scott has urged the US Congress to prevent federal healthcare funds from being used to purchase medical devices manufactured by Chinese companies, citing concerns over patient privacy and national security.

Scott said hospitals and clinics receiving funding through Medicare, Medicaid or other federal programmes should be prohibited from buying Chinese-made equipment. He also called for such devices to be gradually removed from every healthcare facility accepting federal money and proposed criminalising foreign espionage involving Americans’ medical data.

“We must cut off federal health care dollars – Medicaid, Medicare, all of it – from any hospital or clinic that purchases medical devices from Chinese companies,” Scott wrote in an opinion article published on Tuesday.

“We must phase Chinese-made medical equipment out of every facility accepting federal funding,” the Florida senator added.

Scott cited cybersecurity weaknesses detected in the Contec CMS8000 patient monitor, manufactured by a China-based company, to support his demand. The equipment displays vital signs such as patients’ heart rate, blood pressure and electrocardiogram readings.

In January 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a safety warning concerning the Contec CMS8000 and the relabelled Epsimed MN-120. The agency said that connecting the devices to the internet could pose risks to patients and healthcare networks.

Federal authorities identified three vulnerabilities that could allow an unauthorised person to remotely control the monitors, disrupt their intended operation or gain access to the networks to which they were connected. The software also contained a “backdoor” capable of bypassing existing cybersecurity protections.

According to the FDA, once connected to the internet, the monitors collected patient information and transmitted it outside the healthcare environment. Scott said compromised devices could potentially send diagnoses, medication details and biometric readings from US hospitals to foreign actors.