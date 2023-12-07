US Senators criticise India on allegations of plot to assassinate a separatist Sikh leader in NY

A bipartisan group of influential American Senators has criticised India after US prosecutors linked an Indian official to a man charged with conspiring to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in New York.

The Senators were speaking at a Congressional hearing ‘Transnational Repression: A Global Threat to Rights and Security’ organised on Wednesday by the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Senator Ben Cardin, chairman of the Committee, said: “We've seen disturbing allegations against an Indian government official for involvement in planning to assassinate a US citizen in New York, who was critical of the Indian government. This follows allegations of India's involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader. Earlier this year, the Modi government had labelled both critics as terrorists.” The hearing was organised with China in the focus, but India popped up several times, mainly because of the allegations from Canada and the US regarding the theme.

US federal prosecutors on 29 November charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh extremist, who is an American and Canadian citizen.

Describing it as a “matter of concern,” India has announced a high-level investigation and asserted that follow-up action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation panel.