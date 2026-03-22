US ship carrying LPG reaches India amid West Asia crisis

Amid a deepening global supply chain strain and mounting turbulence in energy markets, India received a crucial boost to its fuel supplies as a large cargo vessel carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States docked at Mangalore Port.

The vessel, Pyxis Pioneer, sailing from the US state of Texas, berthed successfully at the port, marking a significant addition to India’s energy inflows at a time of heightened uncertainty. Its arrival follows closely on the heels of another ship, Aqua Titan, underscoring a steady stream of transcontinental shipments aimed at cushioning supply disruptions.

In parallel, a tanker laden with Russian crude oil also reached Mangalore, highlighting India’s diversified sourcing strategy in a volatile geopolitical climate. The vessel remained stationed nearly 18 nautical miles offshore, where a single-point mooring system is being deployed to transfer the crude into pipelines feeding the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).

This inflow of Russian crude comes in the wake of a temporary general license issued by the United States, allowing the sale of Russian oil that had been stranded at sea since 12 March — a move widely seen as an attempt to stabilise global fuel prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia.