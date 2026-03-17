India’s LPG consumption drops sharply amid West Asia supply disruptions

India’s consumption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has fallen sharply in the first half of March, as supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia impact availability, according to preliminary industry data.

LPG usage declined to around 1.15 million tonnes during the first fortnight of the month, marking a drop of over 17 per cent compared with the same period last year. Demand was also significantly lower than the first half of February, reflecting a steep month-on-month contraction.

The decline comes as India, which imports roughly 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, faces supply constraints due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — a critical channel for energy imports that has been effectively shut amid escalating hostilities.