US clears possible $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

US approves a possible $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Canada, Germany and EU-backed funding will cover the cost, with no US funds

Deal aims to boost Ukraine's air defences without affecting US military readiness

The US State Department has approved a possible $2.1 billion Foreign Military Sale to Ukraine involving 500 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and related equipment, with the entire purchase cost to be covered by partner countries and allies rather than Washington.

The Bureau of Political-Military Affairs announced the approval on Friday, confirming that Congress had been notified of the proposed transaction.

According to the State Department, Ukraine has requested 500 PAC-3 MSE missiles along with classified and unclassified spare parts, logistics support and other related programme assistance.

The estimated cost of the proposed package is $2.1 billion.

The proposed transaction will not involve US government funding. Instead, Ukraine will finance the purchase through contributions from Canada, Germany and Norway under the JUMPSTART programme, alongside national funds financed through the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan.