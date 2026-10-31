US clears possible $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Canada, Germany and EU-backed funding will cover the cost, with no US funds
US approves a possible $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Canada, Germany and EU-backed funding will cover the cost, with no US funds
Deal aims to boost Ukraine's air defences without affecting US military readiness
The US State Department has approved a possible $2.1 billion Foreign Military Sale to Ukraine involving 500 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and related equipment, with the entire purchase cost to be covered by partner countries and allies rather than Washington.
The Bureau of Political-Military Affairs announced the approval on Friday, confirming that Congress had been notified of the proposed transaction.
According to the State Department, Ukraine has requested 500 PAC-3 MSE missiles along with classified and unclassified spare parts, logistics support and other related programme assistance.
The estimated cost of the proposed package is $2.1 billion.
The proposed transaction will not involve US government funding. Instead, Ukraine will finance the purchase through contributions from Canada, Germany and Norway under the JUMPSTART programme, alongside national funds financed through the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan.
“No US funds are involved in this sale,” the state department said in its notification.
The funding arrangement places the financial responsibility for the proposed missile acquisition on Ukraine's international partners and allies.
The state department said the proposed sale would strengthen Ukraine's ability to counter existing and emerging aerial threats by improving its integrated air and missile defence capabilities.
It added that the additional interceptors would help sustain the operational capacity of Ukraine's existing Patriot air defence systems as they continue to face aerial threats.
The department said the transaction would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by enhancing the security of a partner country that contributes to political and economic stability in Europe.
The notification also stated that Ukraine would have no difficulty integrating the missiles, equipment and associated services into its armed forces.
The state department clarified that the proposed sale would not require additional US government or contractor personnel to be deployed to Ukraine.
It further stated that the transaction would have no adverse impact on US defence readiness.
The approval was issued under the Foreign Military Sales programme and published as part of the state department's congressional notification process.
The department described the transaction as a possible Foreign Military Sale, meaning the approval allows the proposed deal to proceed through the relevant process but does not, by itself, confirm that the sale has been finalised or that the missiles have been delivered.
With IANS inputs