Under the previous system, housing subsidies were calculated based only on eligible family members, allowing the entire household to remain together. The new rule seeks to end this arrangement as a permanent option, potentially putting assistance at risk for eligible members, including US citizens and children.

“Families should not have to choose between remaining together and keeping a roof over their heads,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

According to Bonta's office, more than 7,000 mixed-status households in California could be affected by the policy.

HUD published the final rule on November 12, with implementation scheduled for December 14. It requires citizenship or eligible immigration status to be verified for every applicant and recipient in covered housing programmes, regardless of age.

The department has defended the move, saying it will ensure federal housing assistance goes to households that meet eligibility requirements and help prioritise limited resources for fully eligible families.

HUD estimates the policy could redirect between $167 million and $218 million in annual rental assistance to eligible households currently waiting for support. The department describes this as a redistribution of assistance rather than a reduction in government spending.

The rule allows temporary assistance while eligibility checks are completed and provides for discretionary extensions of up to 18 months for certain qualifying families.

However, the states argue that the policy exceeds HUD's legal authority. Their lawsuit maintains that Congress had specifically protected reduced subsidies for mixed-status households and that the department cannot eliminate those protections through a regulatory change.

The coalition also argues that HUD failed to adequately assess the potential consequences, including family displacement, additional administrative costs and the burden on state and local governments.

The legal challenge comes alongside a separate lawsuit filed by a coalition of cities, counties and housing agencies. New York City announced Monday that it had joined that case, which is being led by San Francisco.

The city warned that the rule could affect eligible residents, including US citizens and lawful permanent residents, who live with relatives ineligible for federal housing assistance. It also raised concerns about the additional verification responsibilities that housing agencies would face.

With IANS inputs