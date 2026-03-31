US strike hits aircraft bound for India aid mission, claims Iran

A reported US airstrike on Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad has cast a pall over a budding humanitarian effort, with Iranian officials claiming a civilian aircraft was damaged at the airport — potentially disrupting an aid mission to India.

According to Iranian authorities, the aircraft — operated by Mahan Air — had been scheduled to travel to New Delhi later this week to collect essential medical supplies intended for the Iranian people. The mission, they said, was part of a broader humanitarian outreach amid escalating tensions in the region.

Reports indicate that the aircraft was expected to arrive in New Delhi on 1 April, where arrangements had been made for the transfer of medical consignments. The development comes shortly after India dispatched its first batch of humanitarian aid to Iran on 18 March, routed through the Iranian Red Crescent Society — a gesture warmly acknowledged by the Iranian embassy in the Indian capital.