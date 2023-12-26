US strikes pro-Iran militants in Iraq after attack on base

The US struck Iran-aligned militias in Iraq on Monday, 25 December officials said.

The strikes came after an attack by militants wounded three US military personnel at a base in Erbil in the northern Kurdistan region.

The Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iran-aligned groups oppose Israel's offensive in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip. The US is Israel's most critical ally.

The US military has come under attack at least 100 times in Iraq and Syria since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The US base in Erbil has been targeted many times previously, including with a drone attack on October 26, which penetrated air defenses but did not detonate. In December, the US embassy compound came under mortar fire.