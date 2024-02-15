US Super Bowl parade shooting: 1 dead, more than 20 injured

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said on Wednesday that the gunshot wound total had risen to 22 people, eight of them children.

However she said police were still working to ascertain a total number of victims and said the case was "still an active investigation."

Third person detained, crime scene cleared, radio DJ killed

Police chief Graves said police detained a third individual, having initially reported two detentions.

"We do have three persons detained, and under investigation for today's incident," she told reporters, alluding to videos posted online that showed fans assisting police in subduing an individual. "We are working to determine if one of the three are the one that was in that video where fans assisted police."

Police were working to identify the deceased victim and notify their family as soon as possible, and were trying to connect the injured with their loved ones, she said.

"At this time ... the scene has been made safe and it's been cleared," Graves said, but added that investigations continued at the site.

A local Kansas radio station, KKFI, later said that one of its DJs, Lisa Lopez, was killed in the shooting.

"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," the station said in a statement.