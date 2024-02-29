US Supreme Court to rule on Trump immunity claim

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will decide on former US President Donald Trump's claim of immunity from prosecution.

What is the impact of the top court's decision?

The judges of the Supreme Court have decided to hear arguments from April 22 onwards as it will review a lower court's rejection of Trump's claim of immunity from prosecution.

The Supreme Court proceedings scheduled for April will now be based solely on one question: "Whether and if so to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office."

The Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority and includes three judges appointed by Trump, said that it was not "expressing a view on the merits" of a lower court's ruling that rejected Trump's immunity claim.

The verdict is expected by the end of the court's current term in June.

This development will delay a key criminal trial against Trump while he attempts a return to the presidency.

Trump's federal trial was slated for March 4 for plotting to reverse the election results in 2020, where he was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden. He has pleaded not guilty in the case, which was brought forward by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.