US to expand social media vetting for H-1B, H-4 visa applicants from today

The Trump administration will begin enhanced screening and vetting of H-1B visa applicants and their dependents from Monday, including mandatory checks of their social media profiles, as part of a wider crackdown on immigration.

In a new directive, the US State Department said that from 15 December, it will conduct a review of the online presence of all applicants seeking H-1B visas and H-4 dependent visas. Until now, such scrutiny applied primarily to student and exchange visitor categories.

Under the expanded guidelines, applicants for H-1B, H-4, F, M and J nonimmigrant visas have been instructed to change the privacy settings on all their social media accounts to “public” to facilitate vetting.

The F, M and J visas are used by international students and exchange visitors, who were already subject to online presence reviews. The latest order formally extends the same requirement to skilled foreign workers and their families.

Impact on applicants

Several H-1B visa holders in India have reported that their visa interviews have been rescheduled following the issuance of the new guideline, amid preparations for the expanded vetting process.

Emphasising that entry into the United States is discretionary, the State Department reiterated that a US visa is a privilege, not a right.