US to impose steep tariffs on generic medicine imports from August 2028

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled plans for steep tariffs on imported generic medicines from August 2028, saying the move was aimed at bringing pharmaceutical manufacturing back to American shores.

The move, which could cast a shadow over India’s thriving generic drug exports, comes as the country remains the largest supplier of generic medicines to the US — a market that has long been a cornerstone of India’s pharmaceutical success story.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US would maintain a zero tariff on imported generic drugs for two years from 1 August 2026, before imposing a 100 per cent tariff for the following year and raising it further to 200 per cent thereafter.

Calling the policy a push to “reshore” pharmaceutical production, Trump said the tariff structure was designed to encourage companies to establish manufacturing plants and invest in production facilities within the US.