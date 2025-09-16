US to slash tariffs on Japanese cars to 15% under bilateral trade deal

The Donald Trump administration will implement a reduced tariff of 15 per cent on Japanese automobiles this week, following a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries. The International Trade Administration of the Commerce Department announced the move in a notice posted on the Federal Register, with the new rate taking effect from Tuesday.

The decision comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month to formally enact the agreement. Under the deal, tariffs on Japanese cars and parts will drop from the current 27.5 per cent — a combination of a 2.5 per cent base tariff and a 25 per cent sector-specific duty — to 15 per cent.