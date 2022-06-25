US West Coast states launch joint commitment to protect abortion rights

In her message, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said: "Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people's lives at risk, in addition to stripping away a constitutional right that disproportionately affects women and has been settled law for most of our lifetimes."



She described the cooperative moves of the West Coast states after the Supreme Court's anti-abortion ruling as building the West Coast offense and pledged the states would "fight like hell to protect your rights and your safety".



"For all the Americans today feeling scared, angry and disappointed - for everyone who needs an abortion and does not know where they can access safe reproductive health care, please know you are not alone, and the fight is not over."



On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation.



"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion. "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."



"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," the conservative suggested.



The court's three liberal justices dissented, saying that "many millions of American women" have lost a fundamental constitutional protection.



The announcement came after the Supreme Court had considered an appeal case involving a Mississippi law banning all abortions over 15 weeks gestational age except in certain circumstances.