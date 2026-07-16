Vance says Trump administration 'screwed up' Epstein files release
US vice-president says Pam Bondi overstated evidence on Jeffrey Epstein as he faces separate scrutiny over reported travel demands
US vice-president J.D. Vance has acknowledged that the Trump administration "absolutely" mishandled its communications surrounding the release of files related to late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying former attorney-general Pam Bondi overstated the evidence the government possessed and fuelled public mistrust.
Speaking during a lengthy podcast interview with Joe Rogan released on Wednesday, 15 July, Vance said the administration had failed in its messaging but insisted there had been no attempt to conceal information.
"We absolutely screwed up the comms of the Epstein files. Like, we just did," Vance said. "But do I think the reason we screwed up the comms is because we were trying to hide something? No."
Vance largely pointed to Bondi, who had previously claimed an alleged Epstein "client list" was "sitting on my desk right now". The justice department under her leadership had also distributed binders labelled 'The Epstein Files: Phase 1' and 'Declassified' to conservative commentators and influencers.
"I know Pam. I like Pam. I don't think there was anything malicious going on," Vance said. "I think Pam was trying to respond to the political moment. I think she overstated what we had and what we didn't have."
He said Bondi's remarks had led people to question the administration's transparency and resulted in her being "roasted" publicly.
The controversy over the Epstein files dominated the administration for much of last year before lawmakers passed a measure compelling the release of a large cache of documents related to federal investigations into Epstein. The justice department began releasing the material in late December 2025, including photographs, call logs, grand jury testimony and interview transcripts.
Vance's admission also comes as he faces separate scrutiny over an MS Now report, citing current and former officials, that members of his Secret Service detail have grown increasingly frustrated with frequent last-minute travel requests from his office. Among the requests cited was a now-cancelled plan to fly Vance's young son aboard the government-operated Marine Two helicopter for a golf lesson — a proposal that former Secret Service supervisors told the outlet had no known precedent.
The report also alleged that repeated schedule changes had forced agents to repeatedly alter security arrangements at short notice, adding to frustration within the vice-president's protective detail. Vance's office defended the travel arrangements, saying protecting a vice-president with a young and growing family presented unique logistical challenges and that the family was grateful for the Secret Service's work.
With AP/PTI inputs