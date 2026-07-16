Vance says Trump administration 'screwed up' Epstein files release

US vice-president J.D. Vance has acknowledged that the Trump administration "absolutely" mishandled its communications surrounding the release of files related to late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying former attorney-general Pam Bondi overstated the evidence the government possessed and fuelled public mistrust.

Speaking during a lengthy podcast interview with Joe Rogan released on Wednesday, 15 July, Vance said the administration had failed in its messaging but insisted there had been no attempt to conceal information.

"We absolutely screwed up the comms of the Epstein files. Like, we just did," Vance said. "But do I think the reason we screwed up the comms is because we were trying to hide something? No."

Vance largely pointed to Bondi, who had previously claimed an alleged Epstein "client list" was "sitting on my desk right now". The justice department under her leadership had also distributed binders labelled 'The Epstein Files: Phase 1' and 'Declassified' to conservative commentators and influencers.